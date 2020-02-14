Flood assistance will be provided to McDowell County residents affected by flooding

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The McDowell County Commission and the Office of Emergency Services is partnering up with the WV National Guard to provide flood debris assistance to those impacted by recent flooding.

These areas include Thorpe, Anawalt, Skygusty, Coalwood, Squire, Newhall, Berwind, Vallscreek, Hartwell, Amonate, River Road, English, Bartley, Atwell, Raysal, Bradshaw, and Jolo. The National Guard stated anybody that has flood debris is asked to place it on the shoulder of the road in front of your residence so it can be collected.

The National Guard will only be picking up debris and not normal trash. The deadline for the debris pickup will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 and the pickup will begin on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

If you have any questions or you are elderly or physically incapable of removing any debris, you can contact the McDowell County Office of Emergency Services at 304-436-6900 by Monday afternoon.