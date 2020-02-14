Flood assistance will be provided to McDowell County residents affected by flooding

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The McDowell County Commission and the Office of Emergency Services is partnering up with the WV National Guard to provide flood debris assistance to those impacted by recent flooding.

These areas include Thorpe, Anawalt, Skygusty, Coalwood, Squire, Newhall, Berwind, Vallscreek, Hartwell, Amonate, River Road, English, Bartley, Atwell, Raysal, Bradshaw, and Jolo. The National Guard stated anybody that has flood debris is asked to place it on the shoulder of the road in front of your residence so it can be collected.

The National Guard will only be picking up debris and not normal trash. The deadline for the debris pickup will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 and the pickup will begin on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

If you have any questions or you are elderly or physically incapable of removing any debris, you can contact the McDowell County Office of Emergency Services at 304-436-6900 by Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Deputies make an arrest in connection to human remains found in Fayette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies make an arrest in connection to human remains found in Fayette County"

Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in"

Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault"

Community remembers man who died in house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community remembers man who died in house fire"

Raleigh Center, next door neighbor continue flood damage cleanup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Center, next door neighbor continue flood damage cleanup"

Troopers investigating after fight starts at rivalry basketball game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers investigating after fight starts at rivalry basketball game"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News