Food stamp change fuels anxiety as states try to curb impact

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
food mgn_1548430804474.jpg.jpg

CHICAGO (AP) – From Hawaii to Pennsylvania, states are scrambling to curb the impact of a new Trump administration rule that could cause nearly 700,000 people to lose food stamp benefits.

They’ve filed a multi-state lawsuit, expanded publicly funded job training and created pilot programs. They’ve also doubled down on efforts to reach vulnerable communities, including the homeless, rural residents and people of color.

The new rules hit particularly hard in places like Illinois, which is dealing with a separate, similar change in the nation’s third-largest city. The Trump administration has said the new rule will get people working and save $5.5 billion over five years.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Raleigh County Taxpayers want more action out of animal control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Taxpayers want more action out of animal control"

How a local shelter reduced its euthanasia rate from 63% to 8%

Thumbnail for the video titled "How a local shelter reduced its euthanasia rate from 63% to 8%"

Students attend Wyoming County Career Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students attend Wyoming County Career Fair"

Wyoming County Sheriff's Department gets new interrogation room

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County Sheriff's Department gets new interrogation room"

Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies getting new cruisers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies getting new cruisers"

AEP rate increase could cause financial strain for those on fixed incomes

Thumbnail for the video titled "AEP rate increase could cause financial strain for those on fixed incomes"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News