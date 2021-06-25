Food Truck Frenzy back on in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The beloved Food Truck Frenzy and Festival is back in Princeton. After COVID cancelled last year’s event, it is back and better than ever.

The event will be held at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton Saturday, June 26, 2021. Executive Director of the venue, Candace Wilson, said this event isn’t only for the locals. She said this year visitors from all over the country will be in attendance.

“We’ve got people coming from California and Orlando. We had somebody buy in Massachusetts a couple days ago,” Wilson said. “So the reach is actually out there and we want people to know tourism doesn’t stop in Charleston, southern West Virginia has a lot of good things going on.”



Tickets are still available. The event starts at Saturday at noon and wraps up at 11 that night.