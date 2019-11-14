Former Planet Fitness employee arrested

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Charleston man is in custody after he allegedly used his cellphone to look at a naked woman.

The investigation initially started on June 19, 2019, when a woman reported she was recorded by a Planet Fitness employee in a tanning bed room.

According to the criminal complaint, Craigo allegedly used his cellphone to watch the victim, who was getting dressed. He reportedly placed his cellphone in an air vent he had access to in the next room.

Ryan Matthew Craigo is charged with Criminal Invasion of Privacy and is being held at the Southern Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 cash only bond. If found guilty, he faces up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Health care needs rise as nursing pool shrinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health care needs rise as nursing pool shrinks"

Local mother grateful for WVU Children's Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local mother grateful for WVU Children's Hospital"

Communities in Schools organize angel tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communities in Schools organize angel tree"

Employees cleaning up after fire destroys Audrina Mill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Employees cleaning up after fire destroys Audrina Mill"

Wyoming County Sheriff's Department taking donations for Shop with a Cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County Sheriff's Department taking donations for Shop with a Cop"

Bingo game raises money for Toys for Tots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bingo game raises money for Toys for Tots"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News