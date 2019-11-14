Former Planet Fitness employee arrested

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Charleston man is in custody after he allegedly used his cellphone to look at a naked woman.

The investigation initially started on June 19, 2019, when a woman reported she was recorded by a Planet Fitness employee in a tanning bed room.

According to the criminal complaint, Craigo allegedly used his cellphone to watch the victim, who was getting dressed. He reportedly placed his cellphone in an air vent he had access to in the next room.

Ryan Matthew Craigo is charged with Criminal Invasion of Privacy and is being held at the Southern Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 cash only bond. If found guilty, he faces up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.