Former postal worker sentenced for selling pot on route

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) – A former U.S. Postal Service worker in West Virginia has been sentenced to six months in prison for selling marijuana along his mail route.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart on Monday said 55-year-old Michael Morton pleaded guilty to selling marijuana while working as a letter carrier in Huntington between 2015 and 2018.

Morton admitted to distributing around 175 pounds of marijuana during the time frame. Stuart said Morton was caught after agents saw him delivering a roughly 16-pound package of marijuana using his postal delivery truck.

He later told authorities he would deliver the packages along his route after they came in through the post office.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Raleigh County Taxpayers want more action out of animal control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Taxpayers want more action out of animal control"

How a local shelter reduced its euthanasia rate from 63% to 8%

Thumbnail for the video titled "How a local shelter reduced its euthanasia rate from 63% to 8%"

Students attend Wyoming County Career Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students attend Wyoming County Career Fair"

Wyoming County Sheriff's Department gets new interrogation room

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County Sheriff's Department gets new interrogation room"

Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies getting new cruisers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies getting new cruisers"

AEP rate increase could cause financial strain for those on fixed incomes

Thumbnail for the video titled "AEP rate increase could cause financial strain for those on fixed incomes"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News