Former West Virginia University professor admits to fraud

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former physics professor at West Virginia University has admitted to a federal fraud charge.

The Department of Justice says 54-year-old James Patrick Lewis of Fairview convinced WVU to give him a leave from his job in 2018. However, he did not divulge that he was going to work in China for a competing institution. Instead, Lewis told WVU he needed the time off because his wife was pregnant.

Lewis spent nearly all of the fall semester in China while his newborn child remained in the United States.

Lewis faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He’s agreed to pay nearly $21,000 in restitution to WVU.

