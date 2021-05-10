Four mayoral candidates go head to head at Ronceverte Mayoral Candidate Forum

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, May 10, four mayoral candidates in Ronceverte went head to head in a forum monitored by the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce. Current Mayor, David Smith, is not running for re-election, meaning all four faces are new to the race.

Those running for mayor include Deena Pack, Barbara Morgan, Eric Mercer, and Mark Mengel.

“This is something that’s never happened in Ronceverte before,” Morgan said. “Four people running for mayor? I mean, it’s unreal and that’s why it’s such a big thing.”

Hosted by the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ashley Vickers, the candidates were asked questions on hot topics in the city. Each candidate was given two minutes for an opening statement, a minute and thirty seconds to answer questions, and two minutes for their closing statement.

Some of the topics include river access and economy, bringing and keeping businesses, urban deer hunting, and water in the city.

“I was really happy to have an opportunity to talk with the Chamber of Commerce and answer questions from the citizens of Ronceverte about things they think are important and they wanted answers to,” Pack said. “It was a really good opportunity to do that.”

Now, the pressure is on. Ronceverte’s Municipal Election is just three weeks away.

“A lot of pressure. My nerves are a little shaky,” Mercer said. “Be honest. Be yourself and all of that will go away.”

Early voting for the Ronceverte Municipal Election is May 19, 2021 through the May 29, 2021 by mail only. Election day is June 1, 2021 at City Hall.

The last day to register to vote in this election is May 11, 2021.