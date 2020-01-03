Four people in Beckley are arrested on drugs charges

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley Police Department arrested four people on drug related charges.

On Jan. 2, 2020, police received a search warrant for a house located on Lovell Street in Beckley. Police were investigating this house for approximately two months.

During the search officers seized 58 grams of Heroin, 6 grams of Marijuana, 4 ounces of Chloroform, four firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and $3646.00 cash.

Robert T. Leeber and Kimberly M. Leeber is charged with one-count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Matthew R. Roseberry is charged with one-count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one-count of possession of a controlled substance. Michael A. Thomas, 47 of Detroit, MI is charged with two-counts of possession of a controlled substance.

All subjects were taking to the Southern Regional Jail and waiting for a  pending arraignment by a Magistrate. All subjects could be charged with additional charges, the investigation is still on-going.

Trending Stories

