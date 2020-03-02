FPC at Alderson inmate escapee adds more time to sentence

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)— A federal inmate was sentenced to prison for escape. United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced Linda Avila was sentenced to four months in prison.

Avila told investigators she had walked out of Federal Prison Camp (EPC) on January 29, 2020. She was immediately captured a short distance from the prison grounds.

Avila was previously serving a twelve-year sentence for conspiracy to defraud the government and mail fraud. Her sentence for escape will run consecutively to her prior sentence.

“The only thing Avila accomplished by trying to escape, is extending her already lengthy stay at FPC Alderson,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.