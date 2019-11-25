Frontier Christmas returns to Crab Orchard Museum

Top News
Posted: / Updated:
christmas-holiday-cookies_1543615239155.jpg

TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS)– Frontier Christmas at Crab Orchard Museum will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Frontier Holiday scenery showcases traditions from the 1800’s including bonfires, caroling, storytelling, live music, hot cider and homemade cookies.

“Frontier Christmas opens the holiday season for many families, a tradition that reinforces the importance of community,” Executive Director Charlotte Whitted stated in a release.

The evening highlights the festively decorated Museum Center, 1800’s Pioneer Park cabins, and the Frog Level Service Station. According to the release the museum does ask visitors to bring a can of food to donate to “A Child Shall Lead Them” food pantry.

Stories will also be told at the event. Feature storytellers are Anne Dumper in the Peery Cabin with pioneer Christmas story and Rod Cury in the Doc Witten cabin recounting the World War I Christmas story in Europe.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Frozen Princess Party held to celebrate new movie

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frozen Princess Party held to celebrate new movie"

Hinton preparing for small business Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hinton preparing for small business Saturday"

New Hope Church of the Nazarene feeds Hinton community

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hope Church of the Nazarene feeds Hinton community"

Hospice of Southern West Virginia hold annual Angel Tree ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern West Virginia hold annual Angel Tree ceremony"

Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving"

Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News