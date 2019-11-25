Frontier Christmas returns to Crab Orchard Museum

TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS)– Frontier Christmas at Crab Orchard Museum will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Frontier Holiday scenery showcases traditions from the 1800’s including bonfires, caroling, storytelling, live music, hot cider and homemade cookies.

“Frontier Christmas opens the holiday season for many families, a tradition that reinforces the importance of community,” Executive Director Charlotte Whitted stated in a release.

The evening highlights the festively decorated Museum Center, 1800’s Pioneer Park cabins, and the Frog Level Service Station. According to the release the museum does ask visitors to bring a can of food to donate to “A Child Shall Lead Them” food pantry.

Stories will also be told at the event. Feature storytellers are Anne Dumper in the Peery Cabin with pioneer Christmas story and Rod Cury in the Doc Witten cabin recounting the World War I Christmas story in Europe.