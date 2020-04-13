Fugitive from PA was caught in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department caught an out of state fugitive.

Deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Mount Hope area the morning of Monday, April 13, 2020. When they arrived they found an man who was wanted in Pennsylvania.

Jimmy McCune was wanted for failing to show up to hearings regarding drug allegations. Deputies completed a Fugitive from justice warrants, and McCune is waiting to be extradited.