Funding announced for broadband expansion in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Officials say a project to expand rural broadband in five north-central West Virginia counties will get $18.7 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The $25 million project will connect more than 6,000 households in Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Barbour, and Upshur counties to high-speed internet. Remaining funds will come from private investment.

News outlets report officials who attended the announcement Monday spoke about the need for better internet connectivity in the region. The Harrison Rural Electrification Association Inc. plans to construct the network. CEO Terry Stout says it should take around 3 years to complete once work starts.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)