Funds are scarce, but charities and safe houses must stay open during pandemic

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Local charities struggle to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, some of them are a lifeline to vulnerable people in our community. Places like Brian’s safe house have no choice but to keep going.

With the Mountain State under a stay-at-home order, non-profit organizations are hurting for the funds they need to stay open — for some, the situation is dire.

Leslie Pease is the communications director for Brian’s Safe house in Raleigh County. It is a faith-based inpatient recovery program for men.

“We can’t stop bringing residents in because their needs are desperate and if we don’t take in a new resident when they’re in that place then they’re going to die,” Pease said.

She said they rely heavily on fundraisers but the pandemic puts everything on hold.

“Those are funds that we are not getting in now. We normally have three fundraisers a year that are major fundraisers and we can’t have those,” said Pease.

Pease said money from fundraisers cover a large portion of their expenses. Grants are used for special projects, so they need donations for general operations.

“Because of the impact of COVID on businesses and donations to other organizations, there’s been serious impact on the money coming into the safe house and the sparrow’s nest programs,” said Pease. “Numbers are down, but we know the lord is going to provide.”

Closing their doors is simply not an option. Pease said the Department of Health and Human Resources recommends recovery centers stay open at this time.

“Their lives are on the line,” said Pease. “We know that there is a risk with COVID but we do everything we can to be safe and yet we’re here for people.”

Pease said even through hard times, she knows support from the community and faith will always keep their doors open.

“We’re still going to be here as long as the lord wants us to be here,” said Pease.

Brian’s safe house always welcomes donations. If you are interested in helping out visit www.brianssafehouse.org