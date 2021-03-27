Gabe’s opens in Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Exciting news for folks living in Mercer County.

A Grand Opening was held for a new store in Bluefield. Gabe’s opened in the former K-Mart building on Cumberland Road.

People from McDowell and Tazewell counties came out to grab some good deals. Many of the customers and employees said they are excited for this store because the closest Gabe’s was the one in Beckley. They said taking that trip often took about two hours in total.

“And let me tell you people are just busting down the doors and are excited to come shop here and we are excited to be here for them. Everybody has just had positive thoughts,” Jared Ealy, General Manager of the Gabe’s in Bluefield, said.

“This is awesome that this is here because there are things, name brand clothing and stuff,” Teressa Ammons, a customer, said.

“More importantly it helps out the community, because it provides jobs and opportunities and it gives people more of an option to dress themselves,” Alicia Arnett, a customer said.



Employees and customers must wear a mask while inside the store.