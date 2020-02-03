Game-changing women: Katie Sowers inspires Wyoming East kicker to keep breaking the mold

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Katie Sowers makes history today as the first woman to coach at the Big Game, but another young woman made history at her own school in Wyoming County.

The offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers, Katie Sowers, is the first woman to coach at a Super Bowl. The historical moment sends a message to young women everywhere that football is not just for the boys; young women like Lydia Crook.

“I am a kicker for the football team and I am a sophomore,” said Crook.

Crook’s journey began when her school resource officer saw her kicking a basketball in gym class. Impressed, he got coach Larry Thompson, who took her to the field and gave her a football to kick.

“He was like, ‘okay, we need you a part of the football team’, ” Crook said.

While intimidated at first, Crook said she was welcomed on the team and described her first game as ‘breathtaking.’ Not only does she get to play for her school on the field, she gets to inspire other girls around the county.

“I had one of the teachers walk up to me and tell me that his little girl was amazed that there was a girl playing, and it made me feel great,” said Crook. “I just want to be able to keep doing that.”

Crook said seeing a female coach at the Super Bowl shows her that her football dreams do not have to stay on the bench.

“It inspires me because now I think that I can take this to the next level and then I can take it further than that,” said Crook.

For Crook, it is about more than field goals: it is about breaking the mold.

“My mom passed away and she would do things that people didn’t think that she could do and being able to do something like this makes me feel closer to her,” said Crook.

In the Microsoft Super Bowl commercial, Sowers said, “All it takes is just one and then it opens the door for so many.” From one game-changing woman to another, Crook said thank you.

“Thank you for inspiring everybody you can,” said Crook.