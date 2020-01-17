Gang activity on the rise in Mercer County

BRUSHFORK, WV (WVNS) — A young woman faces first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Andrea Fry was arraigned Wednesday, January 17, 2020 in Mercer County for her alleged involvement in the death of Edward Duck III.

Investigators believe the evidence in Fry’s case points to gang activity.

On December 22, 2019 deputies responded to a home on Brushfork Road where a man was shot. It soon became clear to investigators this murder was part of a much larger problem.

“He had been shot in the course of what appeared to be a robbery information later led to a search warrant for a nearby mobile home trailer,” said Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney, George Sitler.

Inside the trailer, detectives found a large amount of meth and fentanyl. Duck was shot at close range inside the home and somehow made it to a car where deputies found him.

“Information developed in the course of this investigation that Andrea Fry was a co-conspirator in the planning and execution of this robbery,” said Sitler.

Fry allegedly drove the car with the intent to rob Duck. Police reports state Duck’s trailer was a ‘stash house’ for drugs.

The investigation led to Fry and another suspect, Deliezia Graveley ,who is being held at Southern Regional Jail. Det. Matthew Horn with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department stated Gravely is in a gang that operates in the Bluefield area to sell drugs. The same gang as Donquale Gray who was the subject of a manhunt last February after he shot a Bluefield, VA police officer. Horn said when law enforcement was looking into Gray and his associates, the rise of gang activity in Mercer County came to light.

“We’re seeing some of the crime that we’re dealing with, especially violent crime, is tying back to people that have gang affiliation,” said Horn.

Horn said Mercer County is becoming a hub for the distribution of drugs because dealers are able to make more money here than in an over-saturated, big city market.

“With the rise in violent crimes, criminal activity, gang activity, we decided to go on a path to restart the SWAT team with Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, and now we have most of the equipment,” Horn said. “Soon the SWAT team will be executing warrants.”

Gang-related cases can be challenging for law enforcement, often with tight-lipped victims, and no witnesses. Horn said deputies need more support from local government to tackle the growing issue.