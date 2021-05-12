Gas storage could be explosive: What you need to know

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — With the excess buying of gasoline in the two Virginias, storing it safely has been on the minds of local firefighters.



On Wednesday, May 12, Lieutenant Rick Shagoury with Princeton Fire Department spoke with 59News about people panicking at the pumps. He said no more than 25 gallons of gasoline should be stored at once. He added, if you have multiple gallons of gas and plan to store it, make sure it’s kept in an approved container and left either outside or in a shed-like building that is well ventilated. He said disaster could strike just from the fumes.

“With the gas fumes being in that house, you’re likely to have a flash fire, where you may not even be able to get out of the house in time. Or give us time to get to you to rescue you,” Lt. Shagoury said.

Lt. Shagoury said no one should be stockpiling gas. He said storing gasoline in an approved container, like a gas can, is the first step in preventing a fire.