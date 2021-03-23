GH Concessions to open two stands in Fairlea

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — If Governor Justice’s announcement yesterday made you miss the State Fair, you are in luck! You will get a chance to get that fair food fix.

Two concession stands will be open by Fritz’s Pharmacy and Wellness Center in Fairlea. GH Concessions will open two of their trailers starting on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Garrett McCormick is the owner of GH Concessions. He said when the pandemic first began a year ago, the team took some time off before participating in A Taste of The Fair. But now, they are ready to get back to business.

“Last year, we were gracious enough to sit at the Fair Grounds most of the summer, and it really helped keep us afloat in life,” McCormick said. “Now, it feels really good to open back up, start the season and get that little springtime feel.”

The concession stands will be open this week and next week on Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. They will serve pizza, ribbon fries, and funnel cake.