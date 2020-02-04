Girl’s fall into grease pit prompts WV bill to hike fines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – After a 5-year-old girl fell into a restaurant grease pit and was rescued, West Virginia’s Senate passed legislation to increase fines for restaurants that have unsecured lids on the containers.

The bill won Senate approval Tuesday. It now goes to the House of Delegates. It would raise fines from $5 to $50 for each day that a restaurant fails to comply. Kambria Cvechko was leaving her birthday celebration at a Charleston restaurant in November when she fell into a grease pit with an unsecured lid.

Her mother pulled her out. Children in Alabama and New York have died in similar accidents in recent years.

Trending Stories

