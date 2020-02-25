GOP and Dem senators voice concerns about US virus readiness

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senators of both political parties are questioning whether the White House’s request for $2.5 billion is enough to prepare the United States for a possible coronavirus outbreak, even as President Donald Trump says the virus is “very well under control” here.

Health Secretary Alex Azar says there’s no evidence the virus has spread here beyond a relatively small number of people who mostly traveled overseas.

But Alabama GOP Sen. Richard Shelby says coronavirus could be “an existential threat to a lot of people in this country” if it starts to spread here as well.

