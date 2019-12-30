Gordmans Store will be opening in Lewisburg WV

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– A new apparel and décor retailer will be opening up in WV. The Mountain State will be seeing nine new Gordmans’ stores opening up in a variety of places.

According to release, Gordman stores have been delighting shoppers for more than 100 years, and is part of the Stage community of stores. The release further states that Stage is converting its Goody’s, Peebles and other department store nameplates to Gordmans in 2020.

Gordmans is an off-price concept offering brands at prices way lower than department stores. New locations include: Moundsville, New Martinsville, St. Albans, Summersville, Logan, Lewisburg, Grafton, Elkins, and Buckhannon.

Gordmans will host a job fair on Jan. 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The grand opening for the Lewisburg location will be March 3, 2019. If interested in working there you can apply online.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Humane Society hits fundraising goal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society hits fundraising goal"

Water problems at Mount Olive Correctional Complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water problems at Mount Olive Correctional Complex"

Late Wyoming County Sheriff lies in repose at courthousw

Thumbnail for the video titled "Late Wyoming County Sheriff lies in repose at courthousw"

Active Southern West Virginia to put on First Day Hike

Thumbnail for the video titled "Active Southern West Virginia to put on First Day Hike"

Take on 2020 with a splash at the Fayette Station polar bear plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Take on 2020 with a splash at the Fayette Station polar bear plunge"

Personal Safety doesn't have to mean conceal-carry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personal Safety doesn't have to mean conceal-carry"