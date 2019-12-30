Gordmans Store will be opening in Lewisburg WV

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– A new apparel and décor retailer will be opening up in WV. The Mountain State will be seeing nine new Gordmans’ stores opening up in a variety of places.

According to release, Gordman stores have been delighting shoppers for more than 100 years, and is part of the Stage community of stores. The release further states that Stage is converting its Goody’s, Peebles and other department store nameplates to Gordmans in 2020.

Gordmans is an off-price concept offering brands at prices way lower than department stores. New locations include: Moundsville, New Martinsville, St. Albans, Summersville, Logan, Lewisburg, Grafton, Elkins, and Buckhannon.

Gordmans will host a job fair on Jan. 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The grand opening for the Lewisburg location will be March 3, 2019. If interested in working there you can apply online.