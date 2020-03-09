Gov. Justice and WVDHHR announced Coronavirus hotline

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The Federal Communications Commission is scheduled to vote Thursday, Dec. 12, to approve a new national National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number that is 3 digits. Once implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced a creation of a hotline to address any questions or concerns the public and medical provider may have regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19). The announcement was made on Monday, March 9, 2020.

“This hotline is yet another example of the proactive measures we’re taking to help our fellow West Virginians stay as safe as possible. With this great tool, we’re going to be able to provide more people with knowledge they need to make informed decisions to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy, while helping minimize the potential for any community spread.” Governor Jim Justice

The hotline is being provided through a long-standing emergency preparedness partnership between DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and the West Virginia Poison Center. Operators will be available 24/7, at the toll-free number 1-800-887-4304.

“We recognize that as the number of national cases grows, the risk of a confirmed case and community spread in West Virginia becomes more likely. Establishing the hotline provides access to experienced and knowledgeable staff who can answer questions West Virginia residents and providers may have. It can also link them with guidance and tools they can use to reduce the effects of COVID-19 on themselves, their families, and their communities.” State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health Dr. Cathy Slemp

Currently there are no active cases of the COVID-19 in WV as of March 9, 2020. WV tested five residents for the COVID-19 with two results being negative and three are pending.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit their website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.