Gov. Justice announces additional funding for Greenbrier County flood recovery

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced an additional grant for the removal of debris in Greenbrier County from the 2016 floods. Gov. Justice made the announcement on Friday, March 13, 2020.
“This additional funding is going to help the people of Greenbrier County access the resources they need to fully recover from the terrible flooding of 2016. This money is going to bring property improvement and hope to those communities.,” Gov. Justice stated.
This additional award is a result of a cost-share change from 75 percent to 90 percent for the catastrophic flooding West Virginia experienced in 2016. The grant funding is in response to the June 2016 Presidential Disaster Declaration (FEMA-4273-DR-WV). It is part of the Public Assistance Grant Program (AP).
The main purpose of PA is to support communities’ recovery from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure.
In December 2019, the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management received approval from FEMA to adjust the State’s cost-share from 25 percent to 10 percent.
FEMA obligates funding for project directly to the state. The PA Grant Program is one of the many voluntary grant programs available following a disaster. PA is funded by FEMA and managed in West Virginia by DHSEM.
The $1,067,175.62 grant was funded by the FEMA.
