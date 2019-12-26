Gov. Justice pledged to help fix Ravencliff McGraws Saulsville Public Service District

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice pledges to support the Ravencliff McGraws Saulsville Public Service District (PSD) in Wyoming County. The Wyoming County Commission’s State of Emergency Declaration on Dec. 26, 2019 concerning the critical water supply issue.

“I have directed the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) to continue working with the PSD to meet their short-term emergency needs. Gov. Justice stated in a release.

Gov. Justice also stated that the DHSEM personnel are working with the PSD. Gov. Justice also directed his staff to explore all available state resources including working with the West Virginia Water Development Authority to find a permanent solution.