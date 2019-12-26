Govern Jim Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff

Delegate Sally Matz Susman

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Govern Jim Justice issued a proclamation ordering the United States and West Virginia State Flags at the Capitol Complex and every state-owned facility in Raleigh County to be displayed at half-staffed on Dec. 27, 2019.

The reason for this is because West Virginia Delegate Sally Matz Susman has passed away. Ms. Susman is a native of Bluefield and a long-term resident of Beckley.

Ms. Susman was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1998 and served through 2004 and again in 2008 through 2010.

Gov. Justice issued another proclamation ordering that the West Virginia State and the United States Flags be flown at half-staff at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilies in Fayette County on Dec. 28, 2019.

Delegate Kenneth Legg

Flags will be flown in remembrance of West Virginia Delegate Kenneth Cameron Legg.

Mr. Legg is a West Virginia native and lived in Kanawha County. Mr. Legg was a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 54th session from 1959-1960.

