Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation for WV Library Day

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice announced a proclamation to declare February 10, 2020 as West Virginia Library Day.

“Libraries support learning at all of life’s stages, including young children discovering stories, students researching papers, immigrants learning English, job seekers creating resumes, and entrepreneurs exploring business opportunities,” Gov. Justice stated.

A ceremony was held in the Governors Reception Room at the State Capitol Building on Monday, February 10, 2020. The proclamation also encourages all citizens to visit a library and take advantages of the resources available.

For the full proclamation you can click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Wyoming County parents and students react to school closing early Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County parents and students react to school closing early Thursday"

McDowell County residents left to assess damage and clean up

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDowell County residents left to assess damage and clean up"

Emergency Operation Center in McDowell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Operation Center in McDowell County"

Raleigh Center driveway collapses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Center driveway collapses"

McDowell County feels damage from high waters

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDowell County feels damage from high waters"

Raleigh Center driveway collapses due to rainfall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Center driveway collapses due to rainfall"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News