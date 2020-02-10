Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation for WV Library Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice announced a proclamation to declare February 10, 2020 as West Virginia Library Day.

“Libraries support learning at all of life’s stages, including young children discovering stories, students researching papers, immigrants learning English, job seekers creating resumes, and entrepreneurs exploring business opportunities,” Gov. Justice stated.

A ceremony was held in the Governors Reception Room at the State Capitol Building on Monday, February 10, 2020. The proclamation also encourages all citizens to visit a library and take advantages of the resources available.

