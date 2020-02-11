Governor Justice asking Emergency Operations to be on standby for the next flooding

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks at a Salute to Service charity dinner in conjunction with the PGA Tour’s Greenbrier Classic at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The National Weather Service (NWS) and Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) in Charleston is asking State Emergency Operations Centers (SEOC) to prepare for potential flooding.

“Because of the heavy rain predicted again this week, I’ve asked state agencies to be ready to respond,” Gov. Jim Justice stated.

Many of the counties in Southern WV have been hit with heavy rain, during the first full week of February. The heavy rain caused a lot of flood damage to those areas, and more severe weather is in the forecast for this week.

Agencies are being placed on standby to report to the SEOC should need to rise. The NWS will hold daily briefing and DSEM liaison officers will provide daily updates for each county.

“We stand united with our communities and are prepared to provide all possible resources if flooding should occur,” Gov. Justice continued.

The DHSEM Watch Center will be performing around-the-clock monitoring of water levels in rivers and streams. DHSEM will notify leaders if local emergency management agencies request assistance.

Gov. Justice asks that all West Virginians remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and be sure to follow any instructions issued by emergency officials. For updates, follow DHSEM on social media.