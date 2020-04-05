Governor Justice expands executive order to 3 additional WV counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced the expansion of an executive order for Monongalia, Harrison, and Kanawha counties due to the spreading of COVID-19. He signed the order on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

The expansion stems from the same order originally issued on Friday, April 3, 2020 for Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties.

“Right now, 38% of COVID-19 positive cases in WV are in these three counties. If you add in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties, it’s 62% of all positive cases in our state.” Governor Jim Justice



In the release, Gov. Justice stated this decision was made after his medical experts advised him these counties are the next areas where community clusters of the virus may soon develop. He also wants to remind people to take the stay-at-home order seriously, and to only leave the house when necessary.

“We had reports of crowds at stores with the nice spring weather, but to top the spread of COVID-19 we MUST stay at home as much as possible and we MUST remember to socially distance when we go out for necessities. The stay-at-home order and the guidelines by our medical experts need to be taken very seriously at this time.” Governor Jim Justice

The list of provisions in the executive order includes:

Limiting groups to a maximum of 5 people.

Directing all businesses to require employees to work from home to the maximum extent possible.

Directing Local Health Departments to establish the maximum occupancy of and proper social distance within essential businesses and taking action to enforce these health regulations.

Directing the West Virginia National Guard to provide logistical support and services to assist county agencies.

Directing the West Virginia State Police to assist with enforcement of local county orders.

The Governor said he and his medical experts will continue to work with local health departments throughout the state to ensure each county has the tools they need to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To read the full order you can visit their website.