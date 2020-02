FILE РIn this July 8, 2019, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks at a roundtable on the opioid epidemic at Cabell-Huntington Health Center in Huntington, W.Va. A federal lawsuit accuses Justice and others of failing to protect children in West Virginia’s overwhelmed foster care system. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) signed a bill that will allow people with physical disabilities to vote through an electric absentee ballot.

Governor Justice signed the bill on Monday, Feb. 2, 2020. A celebration of the signed bill will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the Governor’s Reception Room starting at 1:45 p.m.