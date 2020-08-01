Governor orders DHHR and National Guard to monitor COVID-19 cases at Beckley ARH

CHARLESTON, WV  Governor Jim Justice directed the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) to monitor rising cases of COVID-19 at the Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) and the Logan General Hospital.

DHHR’s epidemiologists are working with the Logan County and Beckley-Raleigh County health departments as well as assisting the two hospitals with contact tracing. 

Free COVID-19 testing will be held at the Beckley ARH Southern Clinic on Monday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Logan County Emergency Ambulance Authority Station 30 will also have free COVID-19 testing. That will be held on Sunday, August 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Under the direction of Major General James Hoyer, the WVNG will offer support for sanitization and deep-cleaning services. The Guard will also assess personal protective equipment needs for both hospitals.

