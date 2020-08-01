Governor orders DHHR and National Guard to monitor COVID-19 cases at Beckley ARH

CHARLESTON, WV – Governor Jim Justice directed the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) to monitor rising cases of COVID-19 at the Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) and the Logan General Hospital.

DHHR’s epidemiologists are working with the Logan County and Beckley-Raleigh County health departments as well as assisting the two hospitals with contact tracing.

Free COVID-19 testing will be held at the Beckley ARH Southern Clinic on Monday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Logan County Emergency Ambulance Authority Station 30 will also have free COVID-19 testing. That will be held on Sunday, August 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Under the direction of Major General James Hoyer, the WVNG will offer support for sanitization and deep-cleaning services. The Guard will also assess personal protective equipment needs for both hospitals.

LATEST POSTS: