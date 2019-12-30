Grand opening for Mountain Valley Elementary School

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A new elementary school will be opening up in Mercer County to kickoff the New Year. Mountain Valley Elementary School is the newest addition to the county school system.

According a release, the dream of a new school was started years ago. The facility will include Pre-K classrooms, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Music) classrooms, READ room (media center), and a middle school sized gymnasium. The release further states that Mountain Valley Elementary School is designed to allow the students optimal and innovative educational opportunities.

The school cost $12.1 million. Some of the funding came from the School Building Authority (SBA) which provided $7.8 million. While the remaining $4.2 million came from the Mercer County Board of Education.

Architects from ZMM worked on the design of the building and contractors from DCI Shires, ZDS Design and Consulting Services, Brewer and Company, Douglas Equipment, Pennington Plumbing and Heating, Rigney Digital Systems Ltd, Cox Security, and Plateau Electric built the building.

Students that currently attend Ceres School and Cumberland Heights early Learning Center will be attending Mountain Valley Elementary School on Jan. 6, 2019. Students from Glenwood and Brushfork Schools who are in the attendance zone will attend Mountain Valley Elementary School.

Mary Terry who was the formal principal of Ceres School, is the new leader and principal of Mountain Valley Elementary School.

The grand opening will take place on Jan. 3, 2019 at 3 p.m. Mountain Valley Elementary is located at 977 Blue Prince Rd. in Bluefield, WV.