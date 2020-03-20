Greenbrier County assessor’s office warns of scam

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If an assessor asks to enter your home, it could be a scam — according to the Greenbrier County Assessor’s office.

County Assessor, Joe Darnell, said he was notified of people posing as employees of the assessor’s office and asking to come inside resident’s homes, only to come back later and rob them. He wants the public to know deputy appraisers will never ask to enter your home.

The assessors office is currently not visiting homes during this time due to COVID-19.

“Our staff will have identification badges that come from the Greenbrier County Courthouse,” said Darnell. “Our field appraisal staff also has vehicles with the assesor’s office magnets on them so all of our staff are very well identified as who they are and where they work.”

Darnell said they are doing appraisals over the phone for 2021 taxes, because of COVID-19.