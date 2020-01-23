Greenbrier County deputies looking for 2 people who escaped home confinement

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in locating these individuals who escaped from home confinement.
Here are the suspects they are looking for listed below:
Brittany Turner -McDaniel
Age 25
Height 5’7”
Weight 140
Last known location was West Washington Street, Charleston, West Virginia
Charges: Grand Larceny/Fugitive
Richard McDaniel
Age 31
Height 5’9”
Weight 130
Last known location was Sinking Creek Road, Alta, West Virginia
Charges: Forgery, Uttering, Grand Larceny, Possession with Intent to deliver
Turner-McDaniel was last seen in the Charleston, West Virginia area and McDaniel was last seen in the Alta area of Greenbrier County.
Officers believe that the two could’ve meet up and now are on the run together.
If you know the whereabouts of these individuals, and feel inclined to do so, please contact the Greenbrier County home confinement office at (304) 647-1389, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911 (24 hours).
