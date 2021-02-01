Greenbrier County Schools implements homework help for students

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — When it comes to achieving success in education, students can never have too many resources available to them. The Greenbrier County Board of Education implemented a new resource as they continue with remote learning.

Emily McCourt is the Technology Specialist for Greenbrier County Schools. She told 59News, the new program can be used by both students and their parents.

“The Board of Education wanted to set up this additional resource so that students could call in after school hours and get help with any questions they might have,” McCourt said.

The Board introduced the Homework Helpline, a resource students and their parents can use to get extra help.

McCourt said the program was originally meant for remote students, but they encourage anyone who needs the help to call in. She added the Homework Helpline is available to all students grades Pre-K through 12th.

“We felt this was especially important for the younger students,” McCourt said. “I think once our students get into the High School, they feel a little bit more comfortable contacting their teachers and talking to them. The teachers can provide real content knowledge.”

Students can call the Homework Helpline after school on Mondays through Thursdays between 4 and 8 p.m.

A flyer from Greenbrier County Schools provides students with what teachers are available, and what times and a contact number to reach them.

“All of the decisions that we make here are for the benefit of the students,” McCourt said. “So, we really hope this can be a good addition to the tools that we’ve tried to give students already.”