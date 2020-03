WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a missing woman. Telena Lanell Bennett was last seen in the White Sulphur Springs area on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Bennett is a 41-year-old white woman. Officers believe she could be in the Martinsburg, WV area. Anyone with information on her location, should contact Deputy S.L. Morris at the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-6634, or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911