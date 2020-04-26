Greenbrier Historical Society going virtual during pandemic

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The Greenbrier Historical Society (GHS) is going virtual to keep customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North House Museum and all spring events are cancelled, but the GHS website has since been updated to include tours of the exhibits. Staff will also be available daily on social media.

GHS is a nonprofit organization that relies on donors, grants, and foundations for funding.

“With the museum closed and public events cancelled, we have refocused our efforts to continue to serve people, but we can only do that with the generous ongoing support of people who care.” GHS President Gordon Campbell

GHS wants to invite you to:

Visit the virtual museum on their website

Share the resource links to learn more about their past

Be an active participant on their social media

“We are looking forward to the back half of the year, back in full swing, back to the business of sharing our history. We have plenty of exciting things planned to include: a new African American History walking tour of Lewisburg, the celebration of the 200th birthday of the North House, and our Stellar Evening gala that kicks off the holiday season here in Lewisburg.” GHS President Gordon Campbell

GHS will be offering a 20-percent off membership to those who have not been members before. For additional information about memberships you can visit their website.