Greenbrier Schools closed due to illness

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier County schools will closed for the remainder of the week due to widespread illnesses.

Students will complete Reimagined Time Day packets and can reach teachers via email. This schedule will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 5, Thursday, Feb. 6, and Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Parents can find those packets through this link.

Schools in Greenbrier County have been experiencing an increase in the amount of students that have the flu. Staff will still report to school for the rest of the week to help disinfect classrooms.

Greenbrier Schools will reopen on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 on their normal schedule. Medical professionals along with the Greenbrier Health Department made the decision to close schools.

