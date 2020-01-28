Greenbrier Sheriff’s Office adds new sets of paws to their team

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– People in Greenbrier County will be seeing a new set of paws working with the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Office.
Thelma, a two year old Labrador, joins Layla, a Belgian Malinois, in the department’s K-9 unit. Sergeant C. R. Smith, will be Thelma’s new handler.
Thelma and Sgt. Smith completed a rigorous month long training program at Custom Canine Unlimited in Commence of Georgia.
“We are pleased to welcome Thelma to our ranks. Narcotics detection through the use of K-9’s is one of the resources we utilize in our continued efforts to stem the flow of illicit drugs in our area. Additionally, there are many instances where the use of a canine for tracking is extremely beneficial,” Sheriff Bruce Sloan stated.
Both are certified in narcotics detecting and tracking.
