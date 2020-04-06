Greenbrier Valley Airport receives more than $3.7 million

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The Greenbrier Valley Airport will be receiving more than $3.7 million to continued its partnership with SkyWest Airlines Inc. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) made the announcement on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The $3,758,289 will help provide Greenbrier County and White Sulphur Springs with United Express Jet Service through 12 round trip flights each week to Chicago O’Hara International Airport (ORD) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

“Air travel is critical for economic growth and West Virginia’s tourism industry. Ensuring that West Virginia has reliable air travel allows more visitors to travel to our state and will create new economic opportunities through our state’s aerospace and tourism industries. As a member of the Senate Appropriations, I will always fight for funding that maintains service at our airports and grows our economy.” Senator Joe Manchin

“The partnership between SkyWest and the Greenbrier Valley Airport is great news for our state, especially the Greenbrier Valley Region. This will not only create an economic boost in our state, but also provides an opportunity for our residents to use local options when traveling to the Washington and Chicago metro areas. I am thankful for DOT’s investment in West Virginia and look forward to the positive outcomes of this decision.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito

The Department of Transportation (DOT) Essential Air Service (EAS) Program provided the money.