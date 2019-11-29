Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company expanding

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company is expanding into Lewisburg.

Alexander Durand is the Sales Director for Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company. He said they are opening a new craft house in Lewisburg.

“This is the craft house that we’ve opened in downtown Lewisburg. The purpose of it is to offer a beer visitors center,” Durand said.

Centered around the nature of the beautiful mountain state, the new Craft House features a hand painted mural that brings attention to many of West Virginia’s outdoor wonders. It was painted by Kristen Rehak, the graphic designer for Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company.

“She wanted to highlight a lot of wildflowers in West Virginia. So it shows all of the rivers in West Virginia, it also has rhododendrons, bluebells and fire lilies,” Durand explained.

The Craft House will feature 21 taps. The beer will be exclusive to West Virginia and highlight brewers in the Brewers Guild of West Virginia.

“We work really close with all of the other breweries and it’s a better opportunity to show how the brewing industry is connected in West Virginia,” Durand said.

The Craft House is located behind the City National Bank in Downtown Lewisburg. It is expected to open in December.