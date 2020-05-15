Guided fishing trips are back on in West Virginia

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Guided fishing trips are allowed to reopen, and guides are eager to get back on the water.

According to the guidelines, no more than 10 people can be in a group. No more than two people and one guide can be in a small group.

Robert Seay owns Fish and Hunt West Virginia, one of the smaller operations in the area. A normal season would have started in March, but the shutdown took up his two most profitable months.

He said he missed out on about 40 percent of his annual income.

“I like the idea of being able to reopen. I also like the idea of the small groups just because that’s what I’m accustomed to.. and I don’t really see an issue with taking the extra precautions that we are having,” said Seay. “What’s it going to hurt to take the extra precaution for someone’s safety, your safety and everyone else’s?”

Guided fishing and rock climbing trips were allowed to restart on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Book your trip at: http://www.fishandhuntwv.com/index.html