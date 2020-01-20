Gun Sales increases in VA

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, a man looks at the shotgun section of Cabela’s while shopping on Black Friday in Hazelwood, Mo. The number of background checks conducted by federal authorities is on pace to break a record by the end of this year. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Gun dealers in Virginia say sales soared in December due to growing fears of increased firearms restrictions backed by Democrats who control the state government. Estimated firearm sales totaled 73,849 last month, a 47% increase over December 2018,the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, citing mandatory criminal background checks on Virginia gun buyers.

A review of data that goes back to 1990 shows that tally is second only to December 2012, when when 75,120 transactions were recorded. Several gun dealers told the newspaper many of the customers are first-time buyers. Others said customers are purchasing guns and accessories they believe will be banned.

