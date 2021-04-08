Harmony of Hope to host ramp dinner

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– Ramps are back in season, if you look forward to eating them here are some dinner plans for this Saturday, April 8, 2021. Harmony of Hope will host a drive-thru ramp dinner.

The country style dinner includes corn bread, pinto beans, and of course ramps. Anyone is welcome to come out to the Mt. Hope Municipal stadium to grab a plate. All of the proceeds made will go to the Harmony of Hope AmeriCorps Crossover program to raise money to renovate the historical downtown.

“It is a grab and go. So it’s a carside, they will just grab their dinners and they can park anywhere here on stadium drive and even in in Mt. Hope check out Historical Mt. Hope. But, it is a dine in your car situation,” Alex Berg, the Public Relations Coordinator with Harmony of Hope said.

The event will start at 11 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children. For additional information, you can head to their Facebook Page.