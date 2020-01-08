Have you seen Scar? Family searching for missing pig asks people not to hurt him

CLEAR CREEK, WV (WVNS) — Cold weather makes for a race against the clock for people with missing animals, but one family in Raleigh County is not giving up on finding their beloved pet pig.

Scar the three-year-old pig is easily 200 pounds. However, Scar is no ordinary farm animal, he is a family pet, and his family misses him very much.

“I’d like to get him back home,” said his owner, Tina Dunbar-Lilly.

Tina Dunbar-Lilly raised Scar since he was born. She said he is like a big baby.

“He will sit for dog treats he just likes people, but if you run at him or go at him fast, you scare him,” said Lilly.

On December 30, 2019 a dog startled Scar and he took off. Scar’s family is searching high and low, and begging people not to hurt him if they see him.

“I’m afraid of him getting hit or somebody shooting him,” Lilly said.

USDA farm service agent Kieth Richmond said while it is unlikely a loose pig will become dangerous, the winter could make Scar extremely vulnerable.

“Pigs are kind of defenseless when it comes to those type of animals, dogs coyotes, bears, that type of thing, a pig would be an easy meal for them,” said Richmond.

On the other hand, Richmond said the snow could make it easier to track him. He warns people not to approach the pig if they are not experienced.

Lilly hopes someone will spot Scar and so she can bring her baby home.

“My pigs, I like them better than most people,” said Lilly. “They’re not rude, they don’t back stab you or anything.”

She is asking anyone who sees him to message her on Facebook.