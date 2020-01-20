Breaking News
McDowell County deputies search for missing woman
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen vehicle

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing vehicle.

The vehicle was last seen in the Oak Hill area on Monday, January 20, 2020. The vehicle is described as a green Jeep Cherokee. 

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

