Health Department offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Beckley

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department will be holding another day of drive-thru testing. The testing will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In order to go to this testing site, you have to contact the Health Department at 304-252-8531 ext. 0 for pre-screening over the phone. The department will only be testing people who meet the CDC and WV-DHHR requirements.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department wants to remind people not everybody has to be tested for COVID-19. Those who are symptomatic with a fever, cough, and those who are at a higher risk for severe illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News