Health Department offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department will be holding another day of drive-thru testing. The testing will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In order to go to this testing site, you have to contact the Health Department at 304-252-8531 ext. 0 for pre-screening over the phone. The department will only be testing people who meet the CDC and WV-DHHR requirements.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department wants to remind people not everybody has to be tested for COVID-19. Those who are symptomatic with a fever, cough, and those who are at a higher risk for severe illness should contact their healthcare provider.