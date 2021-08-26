Health officials provide tips to help people stay safe at sporting events

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One of America’s most popular sports is back. High school football kicks off this week and many fans will start to crowd the stands to cheer on their favorite teams; however, some health officials are worried about what is to come.

“When you are going to the game and you are going to be in close proximity to people getting tickets and going through the lines, or in the bleachers, and things like that. It’s probably a good thing to wear a mask,” Topping said.

Roger Topping is a Health Director for the Mercer County Health Department. He wants to remind people we are still in a pandemic and fans should still take some precautions. He said the best way to protect yourself from the virus is to get vaccinated, but he also provided tips to stay safe during a game.

“If you are uncomfortable being in the crowds, wear a mask. You can still cheer through your mask, so wear the mask and don’t be embarrassed. It is you that you are protecting,” Topping continued.

Topping also believes it would not be a bad idea to bring hand sanitizer with you or to socially distance whenever possible. Topping said these tips can be used for any indoor or outdoor sporting event. He provided this one last tip for fans who may be attending games this Friday.

“I just ask people to be smart,” Topping stated. “That is really the biggest and best suggestion that I can make. Be smart when you’re out and about like that. I just want people to enjoy the game and I want them to be able to walk away from there and not catch covid.”