Helicopters will drop black fly treatment in rivers starting Wednesday

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Routine treatments start this week to cut down on those pesky black flies.

During this global pandemic, tensions and fears are high; however, the sight of helicopters hovering in Fayette, Greenbrier, and Summers Counties this week is no cause for concern.

Division Director of Plant Industries, Timothy Brown, said, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture wants people to know they are just treating flies.

“We target different areas along the rivers to suppress populations of black flies so as to keep the nuisance factor, as well as other factors of the black flies, down for the residents of those areas,” Brown said.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will conduct aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the New, Bluestone, and Greenbrier Rivers on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, weather and water levels permitting. The treatment on Wednesday may continue into Thursday.

Brown said it is a routine process they do every year. He said black flies are more than just a nuisance, they can harm livestock in large quantities. They wanted to give people a heads up about the helicopters, but he said the treatment will not impact people in the area. The treatment does not go into the air, it goes straight into the river to target the larva

“They can carry on their normal activities. If somebody has to be in one of the areas, it will come out in a drip. We would come back then after they clear the area,” said Brown. “They are very responsible, the contractors we have working for us and our staff to observe for those things.”

Treatments will continue roughly every two weeks for the rest of the summer.