Hinton granted land to improve river access

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Efforts to create more river access in Hinton, WV were a success.

On Thursday, June 3, 2020 the state gave the city of Hinton the plot of land behind Save-A-Lot and Advance Auto on the river. Mayor Joe Blankenship said they will use the land for river access for boaters, and plan to build bathrooms and a picnic shelter.

“Boaters and fisherman that come here from all over the state, they’re tourists as well and they need better access,” said Blankenship. “We’re real thrilled about this and we really want to thank the state for their support in this.”

Blankenship said they look forward to start clearing the land and applying for grants to improve the area.