Hinton prepares to reopen water slide

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Hinton hopes to open the water slide by June 15, 2020.

The process would normally start in April in order to get the facility open by Memorial day. City manager, Cris Meadows, explains waiting for word on when and how they could reopen put them way behind schedule. In the meantime, workers painted the bottom of the pool and began the required maintenance to reopen.

“We should be pretty busy. We still don’t know how many people are allowed to go into the pool each day, how many people we can have in the park. Hopefully we can have full capacity, we can do quite a few down there. It should be a good summer, if we can get everything ready,” said Meadows.

Meadows said they will post confirmed information about the official reopening on the city’s Facebook page.